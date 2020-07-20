All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:30 PM

2317 Valery Court

2317 Valery Court · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Valery Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This modern rambler has 3 bedrooms and a 1.5 Jack and Jill bathroom. It features a wide galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and a dining area with table space. The living room has a domed ceiling and large bay window, with sliding door access to the patio. The updated tiled Jack and Jill bathroom has marble countertops and a jetted tub, with two separate water closets. The laundry/mud room includes a washer and dryer. There are wood floors, chair rails, and ceiling fans throughout. The home features a small front porch, and a partially fenced back yard with a shed for tenant use. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Wakefield neighborhood, it has off street driveway parking. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: None

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Valery Court have any available units?
2317 Valery Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2317 Valery Court have?
Some of 2317 Valery Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Valery Court currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Valery Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Valery Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Valery Court is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Valery Court offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Valery Court offers parking.
Does 2317 Valery Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 Valery Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Valery Court have a pool?
No, 2317 Valery Court does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Valery Court have accessible units?
No, 2317 Valery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Valery Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Valery Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Valery Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Valery Court does not have units with air conditioning.
