2317 Valery Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

This modern rambler has 3 bedrooms and a 1.5 Jack and Jill bathroom. It features a wide galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and a dining area with table space. The living room has a domed ceiling and large bay window, with sliding door access to the patio. The updated tiled Jack and Jill bathroom has marble countertops and a jetted tub, with two separate water closets. The laundry/mud room includes a washer and dryer. There are wood floors, chair rails, and ceiling fans throughout. The home features a small front porch, and a partially fenced back yard with a shed for tenant use. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Wakefield neighborhood, it has off street driveway parking. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: None



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.