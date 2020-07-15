/
chesapeake beach
23 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Beach, MD📍
3710 29TH STREET
3710 29th Street, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1049 sqft
Super clean home on a level yard in a quiet community close to Beach amenities. The home features a spacious eat in kitchen and large living room as well as 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, The lower level is unfinished and perfect for storage or workout.
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.
3811 HARBOR ROAD
3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room.
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2566 sqft
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
9336 SEA OAT COURT
9336 Sea Oat Court, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. New paint and carpet throughout.
4005 5TH STREET
4005 5th Street, North Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
This is a duplex one bedroom home. The sq footage is showing for the larger unit attached. The sq footage for this unit is approx 950. Large eat in kitchen and deck off kitchen with fenced yard.
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
3678 Glouster Drive - 1
3678 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
The luxury townhome you've been waiting for is finally here. Located in the new San Francisco subdivision of North Beach. This very clean community with very few rentals means this opportunity won't last long.
3700 BEDFORD DRIVE
3700 Bedford Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2086 sqft
Beautiful three level garage town home in the San Francisco by the Bay community. 9 foot ceilings, superbath, and 42" cabinets. Only blocks away from the bay, beaches, boardwalk, restaurants and much more!! Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking.
121 E CHESAPEAKE BEACH ROAD
121 Chesapeake Beach Road, Owings, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
4192 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1bed/1bath main floor unit with easy access to Chesapeake Beach and Rt 4! Unit has fresh paint, new carpet, lots of natural light, full kitchen, & beautiful bath -all for$1150/month. Credit check + security deposit required.
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.
1725 Perspective Place
1725 Perspective Pl, Calvert County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
5354 sqft
This Quality Built Home’s Belmont model is now available for RENT on 1 September 2020, in the desirable North Calvert County community of Fairview South.
211 FRIENDSHIP ROAD
211 Friendship Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
Welcome Home to this Perfect 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Cottage. Newly Renovated top to bottom. Peaceful and Tranquil Yard and Patio to unwind and entertain. A nature lover's paradise. You won't find a home with this setting in the area.
290 CAMBRIDGE PL
290 Cambridge Place, Prince Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Pets okay (case by case basis)!! SOUGHT AFTER CHAPLINE PLACE, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! Well kept 4BR, 3 1/2 BA Townhome features an open flr plan in KIT & LR. Sep. Dining Room. New flooring in KIT & Foyer.
3209 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD
3209 Holland Cliffs Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1274 sqft
The Carraige House at 3209 Holland Cliffs Rd. Wonderful 2BR, 2BA with river views. Attention to detail is amazing. Entry level is perfect for an office or reading nook, plus a full bath, coat closet and laundry.
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2324 sqft
***ALARM ON HOME*** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New
3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD
3340 Holland Cliffs Road, Calvert County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
An exceptional above garage studio rental! Come and go as you please, and keep expenses low! Brand new renovation from top to bottom, featuring lots of new windows, premium surfaces, tons of storage, privacy, a full kitchen, and flexible living
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.
6068 SHADYSIDE ROAD
6068 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Make this quaint country cottage your home. Perfect for a growing family. This single-family home features hardwood wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, balanced in an open concept.
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY
10320 Wild Goose Way, Dunkirk, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2536 sqft
No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Chesapeake Beach area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chesapeake Beach from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.
