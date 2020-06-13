11 Apartments for rent in Dahlgren, VA

/
dahlgren
Apartments for rent in Dahlgren, VA
17164 Haven Court
17164 Haven Court, Dahlgren, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2280 sqft
New Listing for Dahlgren area! - Large home close to the Naval base (RLNE3845352)
15423 DELAWARE DRIVE
15423 Delaware Drive, Dahlgren, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1134 sqft
Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler on large level lot. This home is convenient to NSWC and Harry Nice Bridge/Route 301. $50 Processing Fee per Adult Applicant.
16452 CANVASS BACK COURT
16452 Canvass Back Court, Dahlgren, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16452 CANVASS BACK COURT in Dahlgren. View photos, descriptions and more!
5126 MALLARDS LANDING DRIVE
5126 Mallards Landing Drive, Dahlgren, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1386 sqft
Great location to Dahlgren Base and 301 bridge. 30 minutes to Fredericksburg andWaldorf. House has been recently update and is ready for you to move in. Owner/Agent.
5349 GORDON DR
5349 Gordon Drive, Dahlgren, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Kitchen renovations will be completed this week. Classic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick rambler with refreshed kitchen. Screened Back Porch. Beautifully wooded lot with a nice, large, level back yard. Paved Driveway. One Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Dahlgren
14358 RIDGE ROAD
14358 Ridge Road, King George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Apartment living on a quiet country farm within a short drive of Dahlgren, close to Colonial Beach and an easy drive to Fredericksburg. Apartment address is 14358 Ridge Road.
Results within 10 miles of Dahlgren
475 Wakefield Dr
475 Wakefield Drive, Westmoreland County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great new listing! - (RLNE3914301)
9548 MICHAEL DRIVE
9548 Michael Drive, King George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1248 sqft
Spacious one level home on .75 acre lot now available for Lease. This home has recently been updated including a new roof, freshly painted, and all new floor coverings.
117 LYNNHAVEN COURT
117 Lynnhaven Court, Colonial Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Lovely waterfront home in a fabulous golf cart community overlooking Monroe Bay. Put your application in now. It won't last long. Hardwood floors on main level. Neutral paint and wallpaper.
308 FOURTH STREET
308 4th Street, Colonial Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
12 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA RAMBLER LOCATED AT POPULAR COLONIAL BEACH. VINYL FLOORING IN KIT & BATHS. WALL-WALL CARPETING THRUOUT. FRONT & REAR WOOD PORCH. WATER/SEWER/TRASH BILL INCLUDED IN RENT EACH MONTH.
13393 BEACH HAVEN CIRCLE
13393 Beach Haven Circle, Charles County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1068 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod home for rent with water views & beach access. Features include hardwood floors, screened in porch, new master bathroom, nice sized front/side/back yards, laundry room, entry level bedrooms and upgraded appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dahlgren rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,470.
Some of the colleges located in the Dahlgren area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dahlgren from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Bethesda, and Manassas.
