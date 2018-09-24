All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:42 AM

11293 Torrey Pines Drive

11293 Torrey Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11293 Torrey Pines Dr, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
media room
4,680 sq. ft. 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms. Beautiful two-story foyer entry way leads you to a spacious open floor plan that boasts an upgraded kitchen with rich and dark brown cabinetry, gorgeous granite countertops with an island, topline stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. The finished basement is incredibly large with a media room, bedroom, full bath, a wet bar, and unbelievable amounts of storage! The upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans, and the master bedroom has a tray ceiling, large tub and walk in shower, double doors, deep and roomy walk-in closets. The secondary rooms are bigger than normal and the 5th upstairs bedroom has vaulted ceilings and its own full bathroom. The fenced in backyard is beautifully kept with a patio area for barbequing. This home is zoned for all the great schools and has lots or areas for walking, biking, playground, and easy access to 301, Route 5, and is equidistant between PAX River and Andrews Air Force Base.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: February 28, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOA Fee: Included in rent.

HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

