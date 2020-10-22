All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated October 25 2020 at 7:43 PM
Center Pointe

2482 Lake Dr · (301) 812-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 336 · Avail. Dec 12

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 335 · Avail. Dec 8

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 534 · Avail. Dec 8

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 532 · Avail. Dec 8

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 942 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Center Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway. With newly renovated apartments packed full of amenities, it's easy to make Center Pointe your new home.

Property Details

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32 per adult 18 & over
Deposit: Could be as low as $175 up to First months rent depending on background check.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list.
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Surface lots are available. Ample first-come-first served parking for leaseholders with resident parking permits. Visitor parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Center Pointe have any available units?
Center Pointe has 5 units available starting at $1,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Center Pointe have?
Some of Center Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Center Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Center Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Center Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Center Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Center Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Center Pointe offers parking.
Does Center Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Center Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Center Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Center Pointe has a pool.
Does Center Pointe have accessible units?
No, Center Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Center Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Center Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Center Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Center Pointe has units with air conditioning.
