Center Pointe.

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $32 per adult 18 & over
Deposit: Could be as low as $175 up to First months rent depending on background check.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list.
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Please call for list
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Surface lots are available. Ample first-come-first served parking for leaseholders with resident parking permits. Visitor parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.