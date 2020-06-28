Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
10355 Cassidy Court
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10355 Cassidy Court
10355 Cassidy Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10355 Cassidy Ct, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10355 Cassidy Court Waldorf, MD 20603 - Detached 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath w/ 2 car garage located in North Point High School zone and minutes to 210, 301 and Rt.5 - Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy
(RLNE5110027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have any available units?
10355 Cassidy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 10355 Cassidy Court currently offering any rent specials?
10355 Cassidy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 Cassidy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10355 Cassidy Court is pet friendly.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court offer parking?
Yes, 10355 Cassidy Court offers parking.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 Cassidy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have a pool?
No, 10355 Cassidy Court does not have a pool.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have accessible units?
No, 10355 Cassidy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10355 Cassidy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10355 Cassidy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10355 Cassidy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
