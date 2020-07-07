All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 19 2019

1001 Campus Court

Location

1001 Campus Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated, this small dog friendly home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New carpets, freshly painted throughout. The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops, new floor. Large bonus room, and plenty of natural light and storage. Two car attached garage, and a huge fenced in yard with shed. Minutes from shopping, downtown Waldorf amenities, and Andrews AFB.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

PET RULE: One small dog only, with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking NOT Allowed

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Low Income Housing Vouchers NOT Accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1975, Available Now

Pet Policy: One Dog allowed, with deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

