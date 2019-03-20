848 BOSLEY AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Towson. Convenient to shopping (Towsontowne Center, etc), entertainment (movies, restaurants, night life), government offices, Towson University and much more. This home has been nicely renovated with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances and ceiling fans. The owner will furnish three window air conditioning units in the spring. Don't miss this opportunity ... this house will not last long. (Rental Application can be found on longandfoster.com)