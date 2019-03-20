All apartments in Towson
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
848 BOSLEY AVE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

848 BOSLEY AVE

848 Bosley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

848 Bosley Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to live in the heart of Towson. Convenient to shopping (Towsontowne Center, etc), entertainment (movies, restaurants, night life), government offices, Towson University and much more. This home has been nicely renovated with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances and ceiling fans. The owner will furnish three window air conditioning units in the spring. Don't miss this opportunity ... this house will not last long. (Rental Application can be found on longandfoster.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 BOSLEY AVE have any available units?
848 BOSLEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 BOSLEY AVE have?
Some of 848 BOSLEY AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 BOSLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
848 BOSLEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 BOSLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 848 BOSLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 848 BOSLEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 848 BOSLEY AVE offers parking.
Does 848 BOSLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 BOSLEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 BOSLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 848 BOSLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 848 BOSLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 848 BOSLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 848 BOSLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 BOSLEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

