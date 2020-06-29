Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

8326 Wyton Rd



Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom townhome for rent in the desirable Towson community of Knettishall. Over 1600 square feet of space. New appliances in the Wood floors on the main & upper levels. finished basement family room with 2nd full bathroom. rear concrete patio deck out back

Property Id 158683



No Pets Allowed



