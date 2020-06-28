8208 Jeffers Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

3BR/1.5BA Detached Home in Sought-after Thornleigh Community of Towson/Lutherville - Move-in Special. Below Market Rate! SFH in Highly Sought-after Thornleigh Community. Open concept, spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is walking distance to Riderwood Elementary and the Valley Tennis and Swim Club. Outdoor living at it's best with a Deck, Covered patio and Large Yard that backs to green space with a small stream and park. Driveway with plenty of parking and detached garage. Updated lighting. Crown and picture moldings. Freshly painted. Terms Flexible. No Vouchers.



Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Must have monthly gross wages at least 3x the amount of rent

- Must have good rental and credit history

- Only Credit Scores Above 620 will be considered

- 1 small dog allowed

- No Vouchers



No Cats Allowed



