Home
/
Towson, MD
/
6509 Maplewood Road
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6509 Maplewood Road
6509 Maplewood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6509 Maplewood Road, Towson, MD 21212
Idlewydle
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming single family home in quiet neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Backyard deck. Front porch. No pets or smokers please.
(RLNE5452159)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have any available units?
6509 Maplewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 6509 Maplewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Maplewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Maplewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road offer parking?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have a pool?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have accessible units?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Maplewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Maplewood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6509 Maplewood Road has units with air conditioning.
