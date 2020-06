Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located upstairs. It is in the heart of Towson! Walking distance to the University, shopping, dinning and more. It is a perfect location for someone wanting to be a bit removed from the hustle and bustle but not far enough you can't walk or bike to where your going.



Property Highlights:



* Includes Utilities

* Unique Space

* Deck

* Large Kitchen

* Great Location

* New Stove

* New Carpet



Available Now!



