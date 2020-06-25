6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Stunning open concept home for sale in coveted Lakehurst community! This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom (2 master suites), 3.5 bath home features an incredible Cooks Kitchen opening to a gorgeous family room, study, and screened-in porch. Large Theatre room is great for entertaining while the Laundry room features plenty of storage & shower/Dog Wash station. This custom built home is oozing with high-end architectural details and design. Large corner lot, fenced in back yard, huge shed and 2 car parking (with option to add a garage) are just a few of the added amenities. This deceptively large home is a quick trip to downtown with a convenient Baltimore County location!