All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:53 PM

6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE

6005 Lakehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6005 Lakehurst Drive, Towson, MD 21210

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning open concept home for sale in coveted Lakehurst community! This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom (2 master suites), 3.5 bath home features an incredible Cooks Kitchen opening to a gorgeous family room, study, and screened-in porch. Large Theatre room is great for entertaining while the Laundry room features plenty of storage & shower/Dog Wash station. This custom built home is oozing with high-end architectural details and design. Large corner lot, fenced in back yard, huge shed and 2 car parking (with option to add a garage) are just a few of the added amenities. This deceptively large home is a quick trip to downtown with a convenient Baltimore County location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have any available units?
6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 LAKEHURST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University