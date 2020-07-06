All apartments in Towson
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

423 RODGERS COURT

423 Rodgers Court · No Longer Available
Location

423 Rodgers Court, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely townhouse in desirable Rodgers Forge! Many updates including newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliance and finished lower level. Beautiful hardwood floors through out!Great court location with lots of parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 RODGERS COURT have any available units?
423 RODGERS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 RODGERS COURT have?
Some of 423 RODGERS COURT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 RODGERS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
423 RODGERS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 RODGERS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 423 RODGERS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 423 RODGERS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 423 RODGERS COURT offers parking.
Does 423 RODGERS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 RODGERS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 RODGERS COURT have a pool?
No, 423 RODGERS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 423 RODGERS COURT have accessible units?
No, 423 RODGERS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 423 RODGERS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 RODGERS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

