406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:19 PM

406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE

406 East Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

406 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular location! 2 blocks to the Towson Mall, 3 blocks to the Courthouses, shops, bars, and restaurants in downtown Towson. You can walk to everything! 2 level 2 bedroom end of group townhome with a spacious backyard, fully fenced (dogs & cats allowed). Gleaming wood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Updated full bathroom. Spacious bedroom sizes. This home can be furnished or unfurnished. Large updated kitchen with island, tons of cabinet space. Full size washer & dryer included. (Section 8 voucher holders prohibited).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have any available units?
406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have?
Some of 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE offer parking?
No, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have a pool?
No, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
