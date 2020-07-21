406 E PENNSYLVANIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular location! 2 blocks to the Towson Mall, 3 blocks to the Courthouses, shops, bars, and restaurants in downtown Towson. You can walk to everything! 2 level 2 bedroom end of group townhome with a spacious backyard, fully fenced (dogs & cats allowed). Gleaming wood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Updated full bathroom. Spacious bedroom sizes. This home can be furnished or unfurnished. Large updated kitchen with island, tons of cabinet space. Full size washer & dryer included. (Section 8 voucher holders prohibited).