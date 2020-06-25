All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 30 Wilfred Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
30 Wilfred Ct
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

30 Wilfred Ct

30 Wilfred Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30 Wilfred Court, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Come and view this beautiful home located in Towson, MD! This home is fully renovated and features brand new flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, inclusive of stainless-steel appliances, 2 bathrooms, finished basement with the a built in 4th bedroom and more! Few minutes from Towson Town Center, restaurants, movie theater and shopping centers. Easy access to route I-695.

Call now and set an appointment to view this lovely home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Wilfred Ct have any available units?
30 Wilfred Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Wilfred Ct have?
Some of 30 Wilfred Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Wilfred Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30 Wilfred Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Wilfred Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Wilfred Ct is pet friendly.
Does 30 Wilfred Ct offer parking?
No, 30 Wilfred Ct does not offer parking.
Does 30 Wilfred Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Wilfred Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Wilfred Ct have a pool?
No, 30 Wilfred Ct does not have a pool.
Does 30 Wilfred Ct have accessible units?
No, 30 Wilfred Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Wilfred Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Wilfred Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University