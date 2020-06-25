30 Wilfred Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Come and view this beautiful home located in Towson, MD! This home is fully renovated and features brand new flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops, inclusive of stainless-steel appliances, 2 bathrooms, finished basement with the a built in 4th bedroom and more! Few minutes from Towson Town Center, restaurants, movie theater and shopping centers. Easy access to route I-695.



Call now and set an appointment to view this lovely home!

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*