205 E JOPPA ROAD
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

205 E JOPPA ROAD

205 East Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Spacious one bedroom, one bath newly refreshed Unit with open floor plan and ready for immediate occupancy. Covered balcony with panoramic views. You pay only the rent. Landlord pays monthly condo fee that includes all utilities!! The Ridgely offers a carefree and relaxed lifestyle with 24/7 front lobby reception, Resident Manager, free assigned garage and outdoor parking, use of outdoor pool and penthouse level fitness/recreation room, and walking convenience of Towson retail, restaurants, cinema, County government, and Towson University. Come have a look now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have any available units?
205 E JOPPA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have?
Some of 205 E JOPPA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E JOPPA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
205 E JOPPA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E JOPPA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 205 E JOPPA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD offers parking.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD has a pool.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 205 E JOPPA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD has units with dishwashers.

