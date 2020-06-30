205 E JOPPA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage lobby

Spacious one bedroom, one bath newly refreshed Unit with open floor plan and ready for immediate occupancy. Covered balcony with panoramic views. You pay only the rent. Landlord pays monthly condo fee that includes all utilities!! The Ridgely offers a carefree and relaxed lifestyle with 24/7 front lobby reception, Resident Manager, free assigned garage and outdoor parking, use of outdoor pool and penthouse level fitness/recreation room, and walking convenience of Towson retail, restaurants, cinema, County government, and Towson University. Come have a look now!!