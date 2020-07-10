All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 2 Southerly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
2 Southerly
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2 Southerly

2 Southerly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2 Southerly Court, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous Condo in a secluded and private community in Towson for rent. Restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are just a block away, but far enough to keep the peace and quiet at home. Freshly painted this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit has almost 1,450 s. f. of living area and hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, and hallway. Huge master bedroom with a master bath, upgraded dressing area, and large walk-in closet. Big kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Big windows with lots of natural lighting and great view in all seasons. Huge balcony. There is plenty of storage from the pantry in the kitchen, the laundry/utility room with shelving, and spacious closets throughout the unit. Towsongate is a community nestled in the trees across from the mall and next to the woods of Goucher College. Parking is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Southerly have any available units?
2 Southerly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Southerly have?
Some of 2 Southerly's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Southerly currently offering any rent specials?
2 Southerly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Southerly pet-friendly?
No, 2 Southerly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 2 Southerly offer parking?
Yes, 2 Southerly offers parking.
Does 2 Southerly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Southerly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Southerly have a pool?
No, 2 Southerly does not have a pool.
Does 2 Southerly have accessible units?
No, 2 Southerly does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Southerly have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Southerly does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTowson 2 Bedroom Apartments
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Apartments
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University