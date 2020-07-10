2 Southerly

Amenities

Fabulous Condo in a secluded and private community in Towson for rent. Restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are just a block away, but far enough to keep the peace and quiet at home. Freshly painted this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit has almost 1,450 s. f. of living area and hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, and hallway. Huge master bedroom with a master bath, upgraded dressing area, and large walk-in closet. Big kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Big windows with lots of natural lighting and great view in all seasons. Huge balcony. There is plenty of storage from the pantry in the kitchen, the laundry/utility room with shelving, and spacious closets throughout the unit. Towsongate is a community nestled in the trees across from the mall and next to the woods of Goucher College. Parking is free.