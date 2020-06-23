2 LYDFORD CT

Villa rental in the Rockland Ridge Gated Community in Northern Baltimore County. The Villa includes five bedrooms and four and half bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the first floor; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; fully finished basement with bar. Deck and two car garage. This house is minutes from several private schools. Quick access to interstate 695 and 83 north and south.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
