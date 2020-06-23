All apartments in Towson
2 LYDFORD CT
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

2 LYDFORD CT

2 Lydford Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Lydford Court, Towson, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Villa rental in the Rockland Ridge Gated Community in Northern Baltimore County. The Villa includes five bedrooms and four and half bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the first floor; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; fully finished basement with bar. Deck and two car garage. This house is minutes from several private schools. Quick access to interstate 695 and 83 north and south.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 LYDFORD CT have any available units?
2 LYDFORD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 LYDFORD CT have?
Some of 2 LYDFORD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 LYDFORD CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 LYDFORD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 LYDFORD CT pet-friendly?
No, 2 LYDFORD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 2 LYDFORD CT offer parking?
Yes, 2 LYDFORD CT offers parking.
Does 2 LYDFORD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 LYDFORD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 LYDFORD CT have a pool?
No, 2 LYDFORD CT does not have a pool.
Does 2 LYDFORD CT have accessible units?
No, 2 LYDFORD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 LYDFORD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 LYDFORD CT has units with dishwashers.
