Home
/
Towson, MD
/
1807 W Joppa Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

1807 W Joppa Road

1807 West Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

1807 West Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204
Ruxton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Listing to hit the market!! Come check out this lovely 2 bed 2 bath cape cod style townhome located on the back roads of Towson close to Ruxton. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level and heading to the second floor. Large skylight in the main floor bathroom and garage for extra storage space. The open living room with a wood-burning fireplace brings that cozy feel. A large backyard and deck allow for great spots to entertain. Large open basement with laundry area. Schedule a showing today and come see this gem for yourself.  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 W Joppa Road have any available units?
1807 W Joppa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 W Joppa Road have?
Some of 1807 W Joppa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 W Joppa Road currently offering any rent specials?
1807 W Joppa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 W Joppa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 W Joppa Road is pet friendly.
Does 1807 W Joppa Road offer parking?
Yes, 1807 W Joppa Road offers parking.
Does 1807 W Joppa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 W Joppa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 W Joppa Road have a pool?
No, 1807 W Joppa Road does not have a pool.
Does 1807 W Joppa Road have accessible units?
No, 1807 W Joppa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 W Joppa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 W Joppa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
