1807 W Joppa Road

New Listing to hit the market!! Come check out this lovely 2 bed 2 bath cape cod style townhome located on the back roads of Towson close to Ruxton. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level and heading to the second floor. Large skylight in the main floor bathroom and garage for extra storage space. The open living room with a wood-burning fireplace brings that cozy feel. A large backyard and deck allow for great spots to entertain. Large open basement with laundry area. Schedule a showing today and come see this gem for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
