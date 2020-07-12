17 GARDENSIDE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Your chance to live in Towson Green! Bright & open living room with fireplace, crown molding, and wood floors leading to dining room and kitchen. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, and sliding glass door to balcony. 3 bedrooms on upper floors each with their own full baths. Large balcony off 3rd bedroom! Additional bedroom/office on lower level. 2 car garage. HOA community with neighborhood playground in a prime location in downtown Towson with shopping, restaurants, and more! NOT accepting vouchers.