Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated townhouse 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and half bath in Towson! Perfect location, close to schools, and shopping center. All brick exterior, renovated kitchen and bathroom, with tumbled marble in shower. Hardwood floors throughout and a bay window in the living room that adds a lot of natural light. Finished lower level with half bathroom, laundry room, and storage. Large fenced backyard and deck. Easy to show and ready to move in.