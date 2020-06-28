1613 Mussula Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View this beautiful home located in Towson, MD. This home includes a brand new appliances and full size washer and dryer, updated kitchen and bathroom, gleaming new flooring all throughout the unit, finished basement, driveway, huge backyard and more! Close to great restaurants, shops and easy access to I-695! Call us now to set an appointment as this will not last!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*