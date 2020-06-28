All apartments in Towson
1613 Mussula Rd
1613 Mussula Rd

1613 Mussula Road · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Mussula Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
View this beautiful home located in Towson, MD. This home includes a brand new appliances and full size washer and dryer, updated kitchen and bathroom, gleaming new flooring all throughout the unit, finished basement, driveway, huge backyard and more! Close to great restaurants, shops and easy access to I-695! Call us now to set an appointment as this will not last!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Mussula Rd have any available units?
1613 Mussula Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Mussula Rd have?
Some of 1613 Mussula Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Mussula Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Mussula Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Mussula Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Mussula Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Mussula Rd offer parking?
No, 1613 Mussula Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Mussula Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Mussula Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Mussula Rd have a pool?
No, 1613 Mussula Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Mussula Rd have accessible units?
No, 1613 Mussula Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Mussula Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Mussula Rd has units with dishwashers.
