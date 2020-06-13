/
parkville
21 Apartments for rent in Parkville, PA📍
214 S. CENTER STREET
214 S Center St, Parkville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
214 S CENTER ST. HANOVER, PA - Brand New Luxury Rancher Style Townhome!! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a 1 Car Attached Garage. Newly designed open floor concept. Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher provided.
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.
21 MUSTANG DRIVE
21 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
894 ADMIRAL LANE
894 Admiral Ln, Parkville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA.
303 WIRT AVE
303 Wirt Avenue, Parkville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
618 sqft
303 WIRT AVENUE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Single Family home located on a large lot in Hanover. The Tenant pays all utilities. The heat source is gas. Washer Dryer as-is PETS? Small dog only with an extra $300.
543 YORK STREET
543 York Street, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1492 sqft
Hanover- 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and living room. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. No smoking indoors.
205 RUTH AVENUE
205 Ruth Avenue, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
Relax on your front porch this summer! Plenty of space in this all-brick duplex with tons of natural light. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full basement, and large, walk-up attic for storage. New flooring and fresh paint.
326 Scyamore Lane
326 Sycamore Lane, Hanover, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
First Floor LIving Renting out a newly updated 4 bedroom single family home with a garage and street parking Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom on the 1st floor.
92 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
92 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.
290 HOMESTEAD DRIVE
290 Homestead Dr, Pennville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhomes! Laminate floors, granite countertops, open floor plan and walk out basements. A place to truly call home and enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants all within a couple of miles of the Maryland line.
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd, Hanover, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
890 sqft
Hanover Apartments offers a convenient in-town location with the beautiful countryside only minutes away. Our lovely community offers an array of comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious closets.
62 BROOKSIDE AVE
62 Brookside Ave, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
801 MCCOSH STREET
801 Mccosh Street, Hanover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1694 sqft
This beautiful brick rancher home has all hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, formal dining room and first floor family room. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Lots of storage and closet space.
4 Erin Court
4 Erin Court, Adams County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg.
142 Erin Court
142 Erin Court, Adams County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg.
212 Erin Court
212 Erin Court, Adams County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
825 sqft
Misty Creek Village is a newer luxury apartment community nestled just minutes from New Oxford Town Square in the Conewago Valley School District & within close proximity to Gettysburg.
Spring Grove
39 N WATER STREET
39 North Water Street, Spring Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1220 sqft
This nice home with 3 bedrooms and a huge bathroom is located in a quiet neighborhood! Under renovation, it will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, and more!
8142 Blooming Grove Rd. Apt. A 2nd floor
8142 Blooming Grove Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
2nd floor Apartment - Located in Codorus Township this 2nd floor apartment offers a big 12'7" x 14'8" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 17'7" x 10'8" Eat In Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5116480)
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Parkville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Parkville area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parkville from include Baltimore, Columbia, Germantown, Frederick, and Gaithersburg.
