16 Stone Ridge Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

2 Bedroom Townhome in Stone Oaks Community - Property Id: 239632



Gated entrance offers a secure and private community for you to call home! Don't miss out on this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath property. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, wall oven, gas stove, and refrigerator. Off of the living/dining room there is a wooden deck to expand your living space. To complete the first level of the home there is also a powder room. The finished basement living area includes tiled flooring and a laundry room with a washer and dryer and spacious bonus storage/workspace area. Upstairs consists of the 2 very large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bath with double sink vanity. New HVAC system includes Central Air and Gas Heating. Community pool and public tennis courts are available to the tenant. Permit parking. Community mailbox and dumping areas. Walking paths within in the community. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!

No Pets Allowed



