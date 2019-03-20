All apartments in Towson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

16 Stone Ridge Ct

16 Stoneridge Ct · (410) 668-8309
Location

16 Stoneridge Ct, Towson, MD 21239

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom Townhome in Stone Oaks Community - Property Id: 239632

Gated entrance offers a secure and private community for you to call home! Don't miss out on this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath property. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, wall oven, gas stove, and refrigerator. Off of the living/dining room there is a wooden deck to expand your living space. To complete the first level of the home there is also a powder room. The finished basement living area includes tiled flooring and a laundry room with a washer and dryer and spacious bonus storage/workspace area. Upstairs consists of the 2 very large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bath with double sink vanity. New HVAC system includes Central Air and Gas Heating. Community pool and public tennis courts are available to the tenant. Permit parking. Community mailbox and dumping areas. Walking paths within in the community. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239632
Property Id 239632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have any available units?
16 Stone Ridge Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have?
Some of 16 Stone Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Stone Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16 Stone Ridge Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Stone Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16 Stone Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16 Stone Ridge Ct does offer parking.
Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Stone Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 16 Stone Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 16 Stone Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Stone Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Stone Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
