1214 WINE SPRING LN
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM
1214 WINE SPRING LN
1214 Wine Spring Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1214 Wine Spring Lane, Towson, MD 21204
Ruxton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have any available units?
1214 WINE SPRING LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have?
Some of 1214 WINE SPRING LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 WINE SPRING LN currently offering any rent specials?
1214 WINE SPRING LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 WINE SPRING LN pet-friendly?
No, 1214 WINE SPRING LN is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN offer parking?
Yes, 1214 WINE SPRING LN offers parking.
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 WINE SPRING LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have a pool?
No, 1214 WINE SPRING LN does not have a pool.
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have accessible units?
No, 1214 WINE SPRING LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 WINE SPRING LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 WINE SPRING LN has units with dishwashers.
