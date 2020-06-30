11 DEVON HILL ROAD

Amenities

Rarely available Condo in Devon Hill ! 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Ground level end unit with spectacular views of the rolling countryside from your enclosed sun room and private patio. Living room offers plenty of natural light and a stately wood burning fireplace with stone surround . Nicely appointed kitchen with all the conveniences and a brand new oven. Kitchen opens to a cozy den with built-in desk and cabinetry. Large master bedroom with hard wood floors, ample closets, and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. Fully carpeted guest bedroom with spacious closets for clothing and storage. Washer and Dryer located in the unit. Property comes with 1 ASSIGNED Carport Space and additional public spaces available for resident use. The community contains beautifully landscaped grounds and common spaces for all to enjoy ! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 1 Year Lease Option ONLY. Credit and Background Check Required . Truly a must see property !