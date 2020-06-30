All apartments in Towson
Towson, MD
11 DEVON HILL ROAD
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

11 DEVON HILL ROAD

11 Devon Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11 Devon Hill Road, Towson, MD 21210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Rarely available Condo in Devon Hill ! 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Ground level end unit with spectacular views of the rolling countryside from your enclosed sun room and private patio. Living room offers plenty of natural light and a stately wood burning fireplace with stone surround . Nicely appointed kitchen with all the conveniences and a brand new oven. Kitchen opens to a cozy den with built-in desk and cabinetry. Large master bedroom with hard wood floors, ample closets, and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. Fully carpeted guest bedroom with spacious closets for clothing and storage. Washer and Dryer located in the unit. Property comes with 1 ASSIGNED Carport Space and additional public spaces available for resident use. The community contains beautifully landscaped grounds and common spaces for all to enjoy ! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. 1 Year Lease Option ONLY. Credit and Background Check Required . Truly a must see property !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have any available units?
11 DEVON HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11 DEVON HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 DEVON HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11 DEVON HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 DEVON HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11 DEVON HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 DEVON HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.

