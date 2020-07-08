8126 IMPERIAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Updated 2 BR, 2 full bth, 1 half bath end unit twnhm w/ wooded back & side yard, partially f'd bsmt, outdoor access to bsmt, lg deck on main lvl grt for cooking/entertaining (in a park-like setting), SS appl's, dbl vanity bath, bathroom & kitchen w/ corian countertops. 3 ceiling fans. Washer/dryer, community pool, terrific location near shopping, rt 1, I-95, BW Pkwy. Pets case by case. $45 app fee/adult; 59k minimum income. Tenant moving 4/30 & showings start early May. Applications accepted contingent on walk-thru in May.