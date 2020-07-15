Apartment List
/
MD
/
south laurel
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM

307 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
32 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12602 Rustic Rock Ln
12602 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1595 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12502 RUSTIC ROCK LANE
12502 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
Don't miss this 5-year-old 4 story townhouse with 2 Master Suites, This property has approx.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807
14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave.

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1976 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,467
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,218
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,694
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
City Guide for South Laurel, MD

There's no place like home? You can rest your head easy in South Laurel.

South Laurel is just north of Washington D.C. Many people who live here commute into the city or into Columbia for work and play. It's a tiny place with just over 20,000 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in South Laurel, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Laurel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 BedroomsSouth Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Balconies
South Laurel Apartments with GaragesSouth Laurel Apartments with GymsSouth Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Laurel Apartments with Parking
South Laurel Apartments with PoolsSouth Laurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD
Potomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College