3 bedroom apartments
308 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
7220 SILVER THORN WAY
7220 Silver Thorn Way, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA town house, located close to the MARC train and major highway 295/95/495. Available to move in by 08/01/2020. Bring in your applications. This will not last. Please wear a mask before entering home.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
26 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer
Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14310 Chapel Cove Ct
14310 Chapel Cove Court, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1124 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laurel. **Newly renovated Townhome in a sought after Laurel neighborhood.** Former Airbnb Superhost 5-star listing property; this pristine clean newly renovated property is now yours for rent.
1 Unit Available
401 GREENHILL AVENUE
401 Greenhill Ave, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
14805 ASHFORD PLACE
14805 Ashford Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14805 ASHFORD PLACE in Laurel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1976 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
3 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
15 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
7 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
21 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
41 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1062 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
