apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
173 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
40 Units Available
Parke Laurel
13178 Larchdale Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
989 sqft
Community is located on a vast property overlooking parts of Laurel. Columbia Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are both nearby, and residents have access to a coffee bar, swimming pool and playground.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,403
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
51 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,502
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
11 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1138 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
