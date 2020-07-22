Apartment List
317 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD with parking

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
22 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,267
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12502 RUSTIC ROCK LANE
12502 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
Don't miss this 5-year-old 4 story townhouse with 2 Master Suites, This property has approx.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,220
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,765
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cross Creek comes with everything you could want in an apartment and more. Whether you like walk in closets, on site laundry, or 24 hour maintenance and security, Cross Creek has it all!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14224 YARDARM WAY
14224 Yardarm Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
858 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo that is available for rent immediately.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807
14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.

1 of 3

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14124 LAUREN LANE
14124 Lauren Lane, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Text agent with your name/brokerage for showing instructions. Nice a bedroom condo with loft, laminate floor, must see, reserved parking # 53, applicants must pass income/criminal/credit checks.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
11 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
30 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1278 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,246
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
9 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,470
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Laurel, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Laurel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

