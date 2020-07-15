/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
204 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
32 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1194 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
2 Units Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14224 YARDARM WAY
14224 Yardarm Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
858 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo that is available for rent immediately.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
14124 BOWSPRIT LN #807
14124 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
UPDATES GALORE! Ground floor - no steps! Fresh neutral paint and new carpet throughout unit. Kitchen is brand new -granite counters, clean white cabinets, new laminate floor, new sink, disposal, new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
7915 BAYSHORE DRIVE
7915 Bayshore Drive, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS CONDO FOR RENT ,SHOWS WELL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS ALL APPLICATION THROUGH THE ONLINE PORTAL WWW.RENTALSROCK.COM
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1211 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1109 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
10 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Similar Pages
South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 BedroomsSouth Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Balconies
South Laurel Apartments with GaragesSouth Laurel Apartments with GymsSouth Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Laurel Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAArnold, MD