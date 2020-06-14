Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

147 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD with garage

South Laurel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
26 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,297
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Maryland City
19 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3324 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3324 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
SPACIOUS END UNIT TH With 1-CAR GARAGE 3 FINISHED LEVELS~3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. Gourmet Kitchen. MBA has a big soaker tub & separate shower. Family Room w/gas Fireplace, 9' Ceilings, New Carpet, Ceramic, hardwood floors & more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3503 IVY BANK LN
3503 Ivy Bank Place, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Wow!! 2 Car garage townhouse. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, luxury soaking tub, separateshower, dual sinks. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Minutes to commuter routes/rail, Ft.Meade, NSA, shopping, and more! Community pools, tennis.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
14905 FALCONWOOD DRIVE
14905 Falconwood Drive, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2170 sqft
SELDOM AVAILABLE TWO CAR GARAGE MODEL! WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED ONCE THE CURRENT OCCUPANT MOVES. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FIRST FLOOR HARDWOODS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CORIAN COUNTERS, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN, BATHS AND FOYER.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
26 BLACKBURN CT
26 Blackburn Court, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Come relax and unwind in your new cozy home. Enjoy the 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, and take advantage of the spacious bonus room in the fully finished basement.

1 of 23

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2202 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.
Results within 10 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
City Guide for South Laurel, MD

There's no place like home? You can rest your head easy in South Laurel.

South Laurel is just north of Washington D.C. Many people who live here commute into the city or into Columbia for work and play. It's a tiny place with just over 20,000 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Laurel, MD

South Laurel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

