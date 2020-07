Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area coffee bar parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed garage on-site laundry bike storage business center clubhouse hot tub package receiving

You know how you like to live. In a luxurious, quality setting, with all of the amenities you need to make your life better than ever. Foxfire Apartments can offer you everything you desire, while still being affordable. Discover elegant and sophisticated style with upscale features such as satiny rich wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances with built-in microwaves, and granite-look counter tops. New bathrooms, light fixtures, and six-panel room and closet doors create a most impressive apartment home just for you. Perfectly situated in beautiful Laurel, Maryland (a contender for CNN's Best Places to Live), Foxfire is right where you want to be. With expansive lawns, luxurious landscaping, and plentiful greenery, Foxfire is a peaceful oasis to call home. Foxfire is situated near both Baltimore and DC, with easy access via I-95. Whether you want to enjoy the local community to shop or play, or visit any of the nearby surrounding DC metro areas, you don't have far to go to find exactly what you are looking for.