213 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in South Laurel should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
22 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,267
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
3 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,220
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,765
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,765
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cross Creek comes with everything you could want in an apartment and more. Whether you like walk in closets, on site laundry, or 24 hour maintenance and security, Cross Creek has it all!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Lakes
7915 BAYSHORE DRIVE
7915 Bayshore Drive, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS CONDO FOR RENT ,SHOWS WELL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS ALL APPLICATION THROUGH THE ONLINE PORTAL WWW.RENTALSROCK.COM
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
11 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
30 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1278 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,246
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
9 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,470
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
20 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
11 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
47 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,502
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1255 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in South Laurel, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in South Laurel should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in South Laurel may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in South Laurel. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

