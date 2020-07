Rollingwood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Our contemporary apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Rollingwood is the premier choice in Silver Spring apartment living. Our spacious garden-style community provides you with a unique selection of studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Stylish features and spacious living areas ensure comfort, while relaxing amenities like our outdoor pool and sun deck offer some much-needed lounge time. Schedule a tour of Rollingwood today and experience for yourself all that our vibrant community has to offer.