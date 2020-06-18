Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Terrace.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
playground
Welcome to Parkside Terrace. A garden community of one and two bedroom apartment homes overlooking Nolte Field with basketball courts, football and softball fields, and children's playgrounds. These impressively designed apartments have wooded and parkland views from your balcony or garden patio. We are located near Veterans Plaza and Ellsworth Place Mall in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring. The Silver Spring Metro is within walking distance. At Parkside Terrace our accredited management team is dedicated to providing superior personal service.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 1
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Parkside Terrace have any available units?
Parkside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does Parkside Terrace have?
Some of Parkside Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Terrace offers parking.
Does Parkside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Terrace have a pool?
No, Parkside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Terrace have accessible units?
No, Parkside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkside Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkside Terrace has units with air conditioning.