Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court playground

Welcome to Parkside Terrace. A garden community of one and two bedroom apartment homes overlooking Nolte Field with basketball courts, football and softball fields, and children's playgrounds. These impressively designed apartments have wooded and parkland views from your balcony or garden patio. We are located near Veterans Plaza and Ellsworth Place Mall in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring. The Silver Spring Metro is within walking distance. At Parkside Terrace our accredited management team is dedicated to providing superior personal service.