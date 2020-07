Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to your own historic Chapel built in 1898. Live history in what is one of DC Metro's most extraordinary and unique setting. Completely renovated in 2011, the Chapel features 2 Bedrooms plus Den and 2 Baths in a loft setting with incredible Brazilian Cherry wood flooring. An entertainers dream with superb acoustics enhanced by the chapels 32 ft vaulted ceilings as well as rounded staircase. Original stain glass windows flooding the open concept space with light throughout the day. Ample storage space in the basement and there are three assigned parking spaces. Unbeatable location with Forest Glen Metro less than a mile, downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights shopping and the Kensington farmers market all just a few minutes away.