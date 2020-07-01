9539 AMENT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious end-unit townhouse at National Park Seminary, 2823 SF on 2 levels, 2 car garage, 9 ft ceilings, built-ins, crown molding, chair rail, hardwood flrs, big windows provide fabulous sunlight & woodsy views! Gourmet kitchen, large center island, breakfast bar, silestone countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine fridge, patio off kitchen w/ built-in gas line grill, family rm off kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Upper level laundry rm, spacious master bedroom suite w/ sitting rm, balcony, large walk-in closet w/ built-ins, double sinks, separate shower & soaking tub in master bathroom, backs to Rock Creek Park, bike trails, close to METRO, downtown Silver Spring. Make sure to click on the VIDEO ICON for VIRTUAL TOUR. Please note rental terms: Minimum 2 year lease, available immediately, only 1 pet accepted w/ 40 lb weight limit, $1000 pet deposit, $3,900 security deposit, Must use CB Rental App, click on Disclosure Icon for CB Rental App