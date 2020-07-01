All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

9539 AMENT STREET

9539 Ament Street · No Longer Available
Location

9539 Ament Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious end-unit townhouse at National Park Seminary, 2823 SF on 2 levels, 2 car garage, 9 ft ceilings, built-ins, crown molding, chair rail, hardwood flrs, big windows provide fabulous sunlight & woodsy views! Gourmet kitchen, large center island, breakfast bar, silestone countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine fridge, patio off kitchen w/ built-in gas line grill, family rm off kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Upper level laundry rm, spacious master bedroom suite w/ sitting rm, balcony, large walk-in closet w/ built-ins, double sinks, separate shower & soaking tub in master bathroom, backs to Rock Creek Park, bike trails, close to METRO, downtown Silver Spring. Make sure to click on the VIDEO ICON for VIRTUAL TOUR. Please note rental terms: Minimum 2 year lease, available immediately, only 1 pet accepted w/ 40 lb weight limit, $1000 pet deposit, $3,900 security deposit, Must use CB Rental App, click on Disclosure Icon for CB Rental App

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9539 AMENT STREET have any available units?
9539 AMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9539 AMENT STREET have?
Some of 9539 AMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9539 AMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9539 AMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9539 AMENT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9539 AMENT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9539 AMENT STREET offers parking.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9539 AMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 9539 AMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 9539 AMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9539 AMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9539 AMENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9539 AMENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

