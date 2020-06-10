All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9514 Pin Oak Dr

9514 Pin Oak Drive · (503) 821-7326
Location

9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9514 Pin Oak Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready. Inside of the house, the first level features a foyer, an updated full bathroom, large bedroom, a den (can be 4th legal bedroom), laundry room, office, and utility room with extra storage and a 2nd fridge.

Upstairs on the 2nd floor, you will find a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, 2 bedrooms, and a 2nd full bathroom with tub.

Outside there is a spacious deck off the kitchen, a fenced-in yard, and storage shed (with electric).

Parking is not an issue since there is a driveway that can fit 2-3 cars and plenty of street parking as well.

Community:
The Silver Spring area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Silver Spring is the surprising number of outdoor parks and wooded trails to get away from it all and appreciate natural beauty.

Commute Times:
*Metro Center 51m by train, 29m by car
*Union Station 45m by train, 27m by car
*Dupont Circle 57m by train, 26m by car
*Reagan National Airport 75m by train, 31m by car

Location:
Twenty mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and 1 mile from the beltway/495 to Bethesda, NIH, and the 270 corridors. 5 mins from Walter Reed Annex and 15 mins from Bethesda Naval.

Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have any available units?
9514 Pin Oak Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have?
Some of 9514 Pin Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Pin Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Pin Oak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Pin Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9514 Pin Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9514 Pin Oak Dr does offer parking.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9514 Pin Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 9514 Pin Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 9514 Pin Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 Pin Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 Pin Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9514 Pin Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
