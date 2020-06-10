9514 Pin Oak Dr

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready. Inside of the house, the first level features a foyer, an updated full bathroom, large bedroom, a den (can be 4th legal bedroom), laundry room, office, and utility room with extra storage and a 2nd fridge.



Upstairs on the 2nd floor, you will find a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, 2 bedrooms, and a 2nd full bathroom with tub.



Outside there is a spacious deck off the kitchen, a fenced-in yard, and storage shed (with electric).



Parking is not an issue since there is a driveway that can fit 2-3 cars and plenty of street parking as well.



The Silver Spring area is a dynamic mix of global cultures and ethnic eateries, and a sophisticated arts and entertainment district, this neighborhood has become a gold standard for affordable suburban living with urban amenities. Another significant aspect of Silver Spring is the surprising number of outdoor parks and wooded trails to get away from it all and appreciate natural beauty.



*Metro Center 51m by train, 29m by car

*Union Station 45m by train, 27m by car

*Dupont Circle 57m by train, 26m by car

*Reagan National Airport 75m by train, 31m by car



Twenty mins to Dupont circle and downtown DC and 1 mile from the beltway/495 to Bethesda, NIH, and the 270 corridors. 5 mins from Walter Reed Annex and 15 mins from Bethesda Naval.



*$50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)



