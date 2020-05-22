All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 9512 Colesville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9512 Colesville Road
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

9512 Colesville Road

9512 Colesville Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9512 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
9512 Colesville Road Available 08/01/19 Classic Cape Cod Colonial Close to METRO, I-495, & More. - This home boast ample space and features charm throughout. Recently updated gourmet kitchen, formal dining, huge living room, screened porch, finished basement, garage, and more! Rare to find walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Located close to down-town Silver Spring, METRO, MARC Train, (Approximately 2 Miles), with restaurants, shopping, music venues and theaters. Sligo Creek Parkway 1/4 mile away with scenic hiking/biking trails, etc.
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Institute of Health approximately 6 miles

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
No Pets
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Colesville Road have any available units?
9512 Colesville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9512 Colesville Road have?
Some of 9512 Colesville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Colesville Road currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Colesville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Colesville Road pet-friendly?
No, 9512 Colesville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9512 Colesville Road offer parking?
Yes, 9512 Colesville Road offers parking.
Does 9512 Colesville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 Colesville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Colesville Road have a pool?
No, 9512 Colesville Road does not have a pool.
Does 9512 Colesville Road have accessible units?
No, 9512 Colesville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Colesville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9512 Colesville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 Colesville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9512 Colesville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Summit Hills
8484 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University