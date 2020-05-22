Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets media room

9512 Colesville Road Available 08/01/19 Classic Cape Cod Colonial Close to METRO, I-495, & More. - This home boast ample space and features charm throughout. Recently updated gourmet kitchen, formal dining, huge living room, screened porch, finished basement, garage, and more! Rare to find walk-in closet in the master bedroom.



Located close to down-town Silver Spring, METRO, MARC Train, (Approximately 2 Miles), with restaurants, shopping, music venues and theaters. Sligo Creek Parkway 1/4 mile away with scenic hiking/biking trails, etc.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Institute of Health approximately 6 miles



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

