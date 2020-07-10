9120 GLENVILLE ROAD

Amenities

RECENTLY UPDATED 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Pickwick Village, inside Beltway / I-495 off University Blvd. Table space kitchen with walkout to rear deck. Finished walkout basement. Pets accepted on a case by case basis by owner. Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) no more than three (3) persons may be present, including agent(s), and B) all persons must wear face masks for facial coverings.