9120 GLENVILLE ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9120 GLENVILLE ROAD

9120 Glenville Road · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Glenville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY UPDATED 2 bedroom end unit townhome in Pickwick Village, inside Beltway / I-495 off University Blvd. Table space kitchen with walkout to rear deck. Finished walkout basement. Pets accepted on a case by case basis by owner. Rental application, with instructions, can be downloaded and submitted by e-mail. COVID-19 Notice - Allied Realty and its agents are following public health safety protocols issued by CDC, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR). FOR ALL SHOWINGS - A) no more than three (3) persons may be present, including agent(s), and B) all persons must wear face masks for facial coverings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

