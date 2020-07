Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Come and see this classic home in Highland View Park! The main level features a spacious kitchen and separate dining room with tons of natural light and both a living room and den. Huge, shaded back yard with patio is fully fenced and private. Amazing location is <2 miles from 495, Downtown Silver Spring, Metro, groceries, dining, Sligo Creek Park & Golf, YMCA & much more. Available June 1st.