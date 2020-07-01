8915 Whitney St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Please click here to apply This home has all the upgrades!! Lovely Rambler style home with finished family room, BONUS ROOM and Laundry Room with new high efficiency W/D. The kitchen has totally been totally revamped featuring quartz counter tops, stainless steel oven and dishwasher. Youll love the large counter with seating up to four. Open dining area with access to new composite deck and stairway to manicured yard. Dog friendly. 6 foot fencing in the back yard. Tons of storage space. Close to shopping & major road ways inside the Beltway. Recreational parks nearby. Close Commute to NIH or DC and within minutes to I-270, I-495 and I-95