Silver Spring, MD
8915 Whitney St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:23 PM

8915 Whitney St

8915 Whitney Street · No Longer Available
Location

8915 Whitney Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Please click here to apply This home has all the upgrades!! Lovely Rambler style home with finished family room, BONUS ROOM and Laundry Room with new high efficiency W/D. The kitchen has totally been totally revamped featuring quartz counter tops, stainless steel oven and dishwasher. Youll love the large counter with seating up to four. Open dining area with access to new composite deck and stairway to manicured yard. Dog friendly. 6 foot fencing in the back yard. Tons of storage space. Close to shopping & major road ways inside the Beltway. Recreational parks nearby. Close Commute to NIH or DC and within minutes to I-270, I-495 and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Whitney St have any available units?
8915 Whitney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8915 Whitney St have?
Some of 8915 Whitney St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8915 Whitney St currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Whitney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Whitney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Whitney St is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Whitney St offer parking?
No, 8915 Whitney St does not offer parking.
Does 8915 Whitney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Whitney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Whitney St have a pool?
No, 8915 Whitney St does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Whitney St have accessible units?
No, 8915 Whitney St does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Whitney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8915 Whitney St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Whitney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8915 Whitney St has units with air conditioning.

