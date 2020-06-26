All apartments in Silver Spring
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8817 GLENVILLE RD
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

8817 GLENVILLE RD

8817 Glenville Road · No Longer Available
Location

8817 Glenville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
One block from Piney Branch and University BLVD.Only one block away and quick public Transportation. Around one and half mile from Beltway. very close to down town Silver spring and 10 minutes to Washington DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have any available units?
8817 GLENVILLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8817 GLENVILLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8817 GLENVILLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 GLENVILLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD offer parking?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have a pool?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have accessible units?
Yes, 8817 GLENVILLE RD has accessible units.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 GLENVILLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8817 GLENVILLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
