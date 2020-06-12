All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

8709 PLYMOUTH STREET

8709 Plymouth Street · (301) 340-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8709 Plymouth Street, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment 3 - Two bedroom apartment in six unit building with one assigned parking space but overflow parking on street which is cul de sac of similar apartment buildings. Hardwood, ceramic and vinyl - no carpet for allergy sufferers. Requirements are: NON-smokers only No pets Income must be $50,000 or higher Credit score 625 or more No bankruptcies Good rental history Clean criminal record Four people MAX Just received this unit from tenants so it is in process of being painted, blinds replaced, etc. but if you want to take a sneak peek now, you are welcome. Virtual or actual appointments. Please make sure you meet all requirements before calling. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have any available units?
8709 PLYMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8709 PLYMOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 PLYMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
