8709 PLYMOUTH STREET

Apartment 3 - Two bedroom apartment in six unit building with one assigned parking space but overflow parking on street which is cul de sac of similar apartment buildings. Hardwood, ceramic and vinyl - no carpet for allergy sufferers. Requirements are: NON-smokers only No pets Income must be $50,000 or higher Credit score 625 or more No bankruptcies Good rental history Clean criminal record Four people MAX Just received this unit from tenants so it is in process of being painted, blinds replaced, etc. but if you want to take a sneak peek now, you are welcome. Virtual or actual appointments. Please make sure you meet all requirements before calling. Thanks.