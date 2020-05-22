All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8631 GEREN RD #29-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8631 GEREN RD #29-2
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

8631 GEREN RD #29-2

8631 Geren Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8631 Geren Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Secluded in the woods yet close to everything. Fantastic location close to downtown Silver Spring, shopping and the metro. Spacious unit with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths; 2 levels with fresh carpet and fresh paint. This is absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have any available units?
8631 GEREN RD #29-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 currently offering any rent specials?
8631 GEREN RD #29-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 pet-friendly?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 offer parking?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not offer parking.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have a pool?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not have a pool.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have accessible units?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 GEREN RD #29-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Citron
815 Pershing Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University