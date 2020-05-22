8631 GEREN RD #29-2

Secluded in the woods yet close to everything. Fantastic location close to downtown Silver Spring, shopping and the metro. Spacious unit with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths; 2 levels with fresh carpet and fresh paint. This is absolute must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
