The Flats at Columbia Pike.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $1,250
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs weight limit, No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. If applicable, a pet deposit and/or fee and monthly fees are charged.
Parking Details: Open lot.