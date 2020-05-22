All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like
The Flats at Columbia Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
The Flats at Columbia Pike
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:59 AM

The Flats at Columbia Pike

11542 February Cir #104 · (301) 900-5854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,606

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,696

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,696

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,001

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,001

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,001

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Columbia Pike.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience. A patio and balcony also comes with every floor plan, perfect for enjoying lovely weather. Enjoy the outdoors with the swimming pool, tennis courts, and picnic areas with grills. There are also playgrounds and the community is pet-friendly so your cats and dogs are welcome. Contact us to schedule your personal tour and see how The Flats at Columbia Pike Apartments has everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $1,250
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs weight limit, No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed. Additionally, the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs. All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. If applicable, a pet deposit and/or fee and monthly fees are charged.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have any available units?
The Flats at Columbia Pike has 16 units available starting at $1,496 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Flats at Columbia Pike have?
Some of The Flats at Columbia Pike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike has a pool.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, The Flats at Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.
Does The Flats at Columbia Pike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Flats at Columbia Pike has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Citron
815 Pershing Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Spring 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly ApartmentsSilver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican University