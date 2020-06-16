All apartments in Silver Spring
8544 MANCHESTER ROAD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

8544 MANCHESTER ROAD

8544 Manchester Road · (202) 518-8781
Location

8544 Manchester Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-7 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Highly sought-after Top of the Park Community next to Sligo Creek Park. Walking and bike paths; brick patio in rear; quiet neighborhood with lots of trees; 2 permit parking passes included; private pool. Two levels; washer/dryer in unit; wood floors; new windows (2017).~Convenient location in Silver Spring. Ride On bus (Route 15) 50 yards from front door takes you to Silver Spring Metro in minutes; Route 14 -- 4 minute walk away -- takes you to Takoma Metro.~Walking distance to NOAA, AFI, grocery stores. Right next to Takoma Park, short drive to Wheaton, University of MD, Bethesda. Easy commute to almost any DC destination. Inside Washington beltway (I-495) which is just 3 minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have any available units?
8544 MANCHESTER ROAD has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have?
Some of 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8544 MANCHESTER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD has a pool.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8544 MANCHESTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
