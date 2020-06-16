8544 MANCHESTER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Highly sought-after Top of the Park Community next to Sligo Creek Park. Walking and bike paths; brick patio in rear; quiet neighborhood with lots of trees; 2 permit parking passes included; private pool. Two levels; washer/dryer in unit; wood floors; new windows (2017).~Convenient location in Silver Spring. Ride On bus (Route 15) 50 yards from front door takes you to Silver Spring Metro in minutes; Route 14 -- 4 minute walk away -- takes you to Takoma Metro.~Walking distance to NOAA, AFI, grocery stores. Right next to Takoma Park, short drive to Wheaton, University of MD, Bethesda. Easy commute to almost any DC destination. Inside Washington beltway (I-495) which is just 3 minutes away!